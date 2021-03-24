Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KINS. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -135.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

