Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,762 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.