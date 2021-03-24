Request Price Reaches $0.13 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $128.16 million and $1.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

