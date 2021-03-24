Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.30.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

