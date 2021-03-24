Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of PFSW opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

