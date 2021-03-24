Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693,632 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Capstead Mortgage worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

