Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ALPN opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

