Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Shares of BILL opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a PE ratio of -299.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,036 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,995 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.