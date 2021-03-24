Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Fuel Tech worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have commented on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Fuel Tech news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

