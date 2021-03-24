Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

