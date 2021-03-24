Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Terex worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -711.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.