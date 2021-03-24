Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NAII opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 3,950 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $64,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,539.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $35,205.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,844.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $283,874. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

