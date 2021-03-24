Remme Market Capitalization Reaches $6.18 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $6.18 million and $101,511.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00617116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

