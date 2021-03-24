Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.53.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

