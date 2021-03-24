Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.53.
RLMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
