Refereum (RFR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.67 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $146.45 million and $79.67 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 98.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00616057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

