ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 65.6% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $161.36 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,453.10 or 0.99826686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00375631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00669345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

