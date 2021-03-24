Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PQ Group (PQG)

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – PQ Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – PQ Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – PQ Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – PQ Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

3/2/2021 – PQ Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – PQ Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

NYSE:PQG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

