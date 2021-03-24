Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TTEC (TTEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC):

3/9/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

3/5/2021 – TTEC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

3/2/2021 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/29/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TTEC stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

