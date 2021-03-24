Raymond James Reiterates C$15.00 Price Target for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Mogo stock traded down C$1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,885. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

