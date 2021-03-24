Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

TSE:SW traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.61. 84,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$7.44 and a 1 year high of C$28.23.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

