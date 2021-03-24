Raymond James Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $15.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

GOCO stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,098,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

