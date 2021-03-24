Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

