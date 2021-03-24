Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,768.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 215,534 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.