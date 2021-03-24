Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,536,000 after purchasing an additional 165,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

