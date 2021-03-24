Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $168.91 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $168.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00466331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00062347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00161629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00609740 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,404,620,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

