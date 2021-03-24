Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $32.45. Raven Industries shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 19,640 shares traded.
The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.
About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.
