Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $32.45. Raven Industries shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 19,640 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

