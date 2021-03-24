Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

RAVN opened at $33.42 on Monday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

