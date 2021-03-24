Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.23 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Radicle has a total market cap of $60.23 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $12.28 or 0.00023186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00466786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00055883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00162818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.56 or 0.00824125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00074406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.

