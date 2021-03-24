Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $708,000 Stock Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,533 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000.

FSRV opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

