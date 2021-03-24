RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

