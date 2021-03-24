RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
RADA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.
NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
