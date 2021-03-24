QUINADS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $231,188.60 and $17.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 222.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

