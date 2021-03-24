QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268.78 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $268.78 million and $62.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.00613261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023621 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.