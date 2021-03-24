Quantstamp Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $74.86 million and $7.28 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00615405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00067373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.