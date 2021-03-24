QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 26.5% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $158,737.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.00613261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023621 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

