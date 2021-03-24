Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.00 on Monday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. AJO LP boosted its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 603,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 399,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 86,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 65,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

