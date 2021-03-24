Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Raised by Analyst

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KINS. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of -135.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

