Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Cut by Desjardins

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE CGY opened at C$56.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$626.23 million and a PE ratio of 29.19. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.89 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total value of C$385,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,812.16. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.55, for a total transaction of C$72,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,506 shares in the company, valued at C$1,606,368.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $790,465.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.