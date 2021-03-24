Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

