Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Boosted by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.