Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Holdings Raised by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Purple Innovation comprises approximately 7.4% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned about 1.30% of Purple Innovation worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 4,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

