Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%.

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 43,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

