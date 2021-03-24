Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 450 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

