Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,703 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

