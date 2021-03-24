Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 708,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 5,328,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,071.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 412,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

