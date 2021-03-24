Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.94 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

