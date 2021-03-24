Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in STERIS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $110.82 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

