Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.