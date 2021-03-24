Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $175,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a PE ratio of -299.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,036 shares of company stock worth $24,237,995. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

