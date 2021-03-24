Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,428 shares of company stock worth $2,161,671 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

