Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 16,354 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.